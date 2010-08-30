Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Shuffling Through The Cards

Awarded for its position as the best bang-for the buck graphics solution in both single-card and SLI configurations, the only question in the minds of hopeful buyers of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 1 GB card is: which particular board to buy? Over a dozen manufacturers offer a vast array of clock speeds, accessory packages, and support. So, we asked that question for you.

Nine companies responded with the product they felt offered the strongest argument for their brand, and today we’re going to compare these reference and aftermarket-altered GeForce GTX 460s. Here’s a quick overview of what your $220-$260 can buy:

General Details: GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Products 1-3 Asus ENGTX460 TOP/2DI/1GD5 ECS Black NBGTX460-1GPI-F EVGA GTX 460 01G-P3-1373-AR GPU Clock 775 MHz 765 MHz 763 MHz Shader Clock 1550 MHz 1530 MHz 1526 MHz DRAM Rate GDDR5-4000 GDDR5-3700 GDDR5-3800 DVI Two Dual-Link Two Dual-Link Two Dual-Link HDMI Mini HDMI Mini HDMI Mini HDMI DisplayPort None None None VGA By Adapter By Adatper By Adapter Output Adapters DVI to HDMI, DVI-I to VGA DVI to HDMI, DVI-I to VGA Mini to Full HDMI, DVI-I to VGA Length 9.6" 8.5" 8.3" Height 4.9" 5.4" 4.4" Total Thickness 1.6" 2.4" 1.4" Cooler Thickness 1.4" 2.2" 1.3" Weight 22.0 Ounces 24.5 Ounces 20.5 Ounces PCB Version M5Q-1041P(B) Nvidia P1041 1.0 Nvidia P1041 0B VRM Five Phases Three Phases Three Phases Warranty Three Years Three Years Lifetime Added Value 92 mm Fan CD Wallet Arctic Cooling Accelero Twin Turbo Pro cooler Extended Warranty Step-Up Program

General Details: GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Products 4-6 Gigabyte GTX 460 GV-N460OC-1GI Jetway GTX 460 "Mystery Card" MSI N460GTX Cyclone 1GD5/OC GPU Clock 715 MHz 900 MHz 725 MHz Shader Clock 1430 MHz 1800 MHz 1451 MHz DRAM Rate GDDR5-3600 GDDR5-3800 GDDR5-3600 DVI Two Dual-Link One Dual-Link Two Dual-Link HDMI Mini HDMI Full HDMI Mini HDMI DisplayPort None None None VGA By Adapter One 15-Pin By Adapter Output Adapters Mini to Full HDMI, DVI-I to VGA None DVI to HDMI, DVI-I to VGA Length 8.9" 8.3" 8.3" Height 4.6" 4.4" 5.1" Total Thickness 1.4" 1.4" 1.4" Cooler Thickness 1.3" 1.3" 1.3" Weight 20.0 Ounces 18.0 Ounces 18.5 Ounces PCB Version 3rd-party Reference Nvidia P672 3rd-party Reference VRM Three Phases Three Phases Three Phases Warranty Three Years N/A Three Years Added Value 2x 92mm Fans $20 "Starcraft 2" Rebate N/A Oversized Cooler

General Details: GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Products 7-9 Palit GTX 460 Sonic Platinum Sparkle GTX 460 1024 MB GDDR5 Zotac GTX 460 ZT-40402-10P GPU Clock 800 MHz 700 MHz 675 MHz Shader Clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz 1350 MHz DRAM Rate GDDR5-4000 GDDR5-3600 GDDR5-3600 DVI Two Dual-Link Two Dual-Link Two Dual-Link HDMI Full HDMI Mini HDMI Full HDMI DisplayPort None None Full-Size VGA One 15-Pin By Adapter By Adapter Output Adapters None HDMI Cable DVI-I to VGA DVI-I to VGA Length 7.4" 8.3" 8.3" Height 4.4" 4.4" 4.4" Total Thickness 1.5" 1.4" 1.5" Cooler Thickness 1.4" 1.3" 1.3" Weight 16.0 Ounces 16.5 Ounces 20.0 Ounces PCB Version Custom Nvidia P1041 Custom VRM Four Phases Three Phases Three Phases Warranty One Year Lifetime Lifetime Added Value None 6' Mini to Full HDMI Cable, Extended Warranty Free "Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands" Extended Warranty

With the general details for each of today’s cards covered on the first page, let’s see what specifics make each of these cards shine.