GeForce GTX 460M SLI: Mobile Gaming Value From AVADirect?

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Crysis

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is usually CPU bottlenecked, though we have found situations where it’s also limited by memory performance. AVADirect’s X7200 desktop processor benefits from a slightly faster clock and a triple-channel memory controller, yet barely edges out Alienware’s Mobility Radeon HD 5870 solution in CrossFire.

Higher settings put more of the strain on graphics, and that’s where the GeForce GTX 460M begins to pull ahead of its AMD rival. Perhaps we’ll see a little more of that graphics performance superiority in Crysis?

The GeForce GTX 460M SLI configuration lays waste to the CrossFire competition using Crysis' “High” settings. AMD’s graphics solution looks far more competitive at “Very High” details and 4x AA, though it still loses.