GeForce GTX 460M SLI: Mobile Gaming Value From AVADirect?

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Crysis
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is usually CPU bottlenecked, though we have found situations where it’s also limited by memory performance. AVADirect’s X7200 desktop processor benefits from a slightly faster clock and a triple-channel memory controller, yet barely edges out Alienware’s Mobility Radeon HD 5870 solution in CrossFire.
Higher settings put more of the strain on graphics, and that’s where the GeForce GTX 460M begins to pull ahead of its AMD rival. Perhaps we’ll see a little more of that graphics performance superiority in Crysis?
The GeForce GTX 460M SLI configuration lays waste to the CrossFire competition using Crysis' “High” settings. AMD’s graphics solution looks far more competitive at “Very High” details and 4x AA, though it still loses.
All these "gaming" laptops are on 17" screens... i'd just as well plug it into an external monitor - which defeats the purpose a bit - might as well have a small fragbox for the price...
I wish some company would rejuvinate the spirit of HP's HDX Dragon line...
BTW,you can find this laptop(with the same config as the review) much cheaper from other sites such as XoticPC.(Starts from $2100)
http://www.xoticpc.com/sager-np7280-custom-laptop-built-the-clevo-x7200-p-2881.html
did someone forgot to mention that the AMD cards were paired with mobile procs, while 460Ms got the destkop stuff?
It did not made any sense when I saw that crysis high AMD gets slaughtered, and then V High is evenish. Then I looked back and saw that AMD gets a mobile CPU that could have been the bottleneck given the gfx power...