GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

With the launch of its GeForce GTX 480M, Nvidia’s Fermi architecture takes center stage in high-end gaming notebooks. But is the notoriously-hot GPU able to compete against AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 5870? AVADirect gives us the answer with its new W880CU.

AVADirect’s W880CU

AVADirect (and its supplier Clevo) clearly believes that you really need a true high-def display to showcase the true potential of Nvidia’s latest mobile GPU. Of course, it's entirely possible that Clevo simply determined that a larger notebook would be required to hold the beefier cooling apparatus. Either way, today’s high-end portable gaming phenomenon comes with an enormous 17.3” screen.

Premium pricing for large-screen gaming notebooks means mobile enthusiasts expect more premium-class functionality. Thus, Clevo connects a single USB 3.0 port to Intel's chipset via a third-party controller. Also seen on this side are the audio jacks (headphone, microphone, line-in, and digital out), an ExpressCard 54 slot, an eSATA 3Gb/s port, and a dual-link DVI connection.

That’s right, Clevo’s new GeForce GTX 480M graphics module supports dual-link DVI, a feature missing from its GeForce GTX 280M and GeForce GTX 285M modules. High-end users can connect an equally high-end 2560x1600 flat panel without dropping to 1280x800 pixels, a capability previously reserved for AMD’s latest parts.

There’s also an HDCP-compliant HDMI port right next to the power jack, two USB 2.0 ports, and a network jack on the rear panel. While four of the connectors are perfectly placed for connecting to a presentations stand, frequent use of the power connector means that the door that covers it might not last very long.

A left-to-right description of the left-side end panel begins with the classic 6P2C telephony jack, followed by a mini-coaxial connector for an optional TV tuner (not included in this sample), a rubber-covered 7-in-1 flash memory card interface, an IEEE-1394 FireWire mini-jack, USB 2.0 port, and the optional (included) Blu-ray disk burner.

