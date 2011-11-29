Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Power, Temperature, And Noise
Because there aren't any reference models available, we have to rely on Zotac's specific implementation of the GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core for power, thermal, and acoustic testing. Keep in mind that only the Radeon HD 6970 and 6950 2 GB are reference models, so power and temperature measurements from the other cards are affected by factory over-voltage and non-reference coolers.
The GeForce cards draw a little more power under load than AMD's Radeon-based boards. With that said, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core falls roughly where we'd expect, nearing the GeForce GTX 570 from which it's derived.
All of these cards sport excellent coolers, and even AMD's reference Radeon HD 6970/6950 2 GB does well.
Since I got the card, with a game, for $249, I'm very happy. An hour of MW3 or SC2 at max settings shows a max temp of 53C.
Because none of these cards are fast enough to run on Ultra unless you're going to drop resolution, and nobody buys this class of card to run below 1080p.
We try to make our benchmark settings realistic, not theoretical.
I play my BF3 on Ultra settings and 1080p with the 6950 2GB. Ans this is not "theoretical". So if the framerate its 10fps everybody should know.