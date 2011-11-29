Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Power, Temperature, And Noise

Because there aren't any reference models available, we have to rely on Zotac's specific implementation of the GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core for power, thermal, and acoustic testing. Keep in mind that only the Radeon HD 6970 and 6950 2 GB are reference models, so power and temperature measurements from the other cards are affected by factory over-voltage and non-reference coolers.

The GeForce cards draw a little more power under load than AMD's Radeon-based boards. With that said, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core falls roughly where we'd expect, nearing the GeForce GTX 570 from which it's derived.

All of these cards sport excellent coolers, and even AMD's reference Radeon HD 6970/6950 2 GB does well.