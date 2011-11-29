Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Zotac's GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Limited Edition

There is no official GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core reference design from Nvidia, so manufacturers modify their own GeForce GTX 570 cards to accommodate the cut-back GPU.

Zotac’s option is based on its GeForce GTX 570 AMP! Edition card. As expected, then, it's 9.5” long (about an inch less than the reference GeForce GTX 570 and about half an inch longer than the reference GeForce GTX 560 Ti). The 448-core card doesn't get the designation of being one of Zotac's AMP! models, but it does feature a slight increase of 33 MHz over the reference 732 MHz core clock spec.

Zotac doesn’t employ a radial fan like the GeForce GTX 570 reference model, instead opting for a single axial fan configuration. The cooler is equipped with three copper heat pipes to pull thermal energy away from the GPU quickly, and the cooler is covered with a shroud painted in Zotac’s stylish orange and black trademark colors.

The card has an interesting choice of outputs: two dual-link DVI ports, one HDMI, and one DisplayPort connector. You generally don't see four total outputs on a GeForce-based card, since Nvidia's GPUs still max out with two independent display pipelines. However, the choice to pick any two of the four is still nice.

The Zotac GeForce GTX 560 448 Ti Core Edition has an MSRP of $299. Its bundle includes a DVI-to-VGA adapter, two four-pin Molex-to-six-pin PCIe power adapters, a driver disk, user manual, and a software bundle that features Zotac’s Firestorm overclocking tool. Customers in the U.S. also get a copy of Battlefield 3. That's a $60 value-add, which could make the board more appealing to buyers who haven't yet snagged a copy of their own.

The two PCIe power connectors face the back of the board, requiring clearance behind Zotac's card for the requisite power supply leads. Cards with power plugs up top facilitate easier access.