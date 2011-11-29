Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core Review: GF110 On A Diet

Overclocking Benchmarks
Zotac's GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core responded well to our overclocking efforts. At stock voltages, we managed to hit an 860 MHz core frequency and 1050 MHz on the memory clock.
As you can see, the GeForce GTX 560 Ti 448 Core sails past the reference GeForce GTX 570 performance at its stock setting. And while the GTX 570 can also be tweaked to hit higher performance numbers, it's at least good to know that the less expensive 448-core card has the potential to exceed the competitive benchmark numbers posted by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 570 in our other benchmarks.
Since I got the card, with a game, for $249, I'm very happy. An hour of MW3 or SC2 at max settings shows a max temp of 53C.
Because none of these cards are fast enough to run on Ultra unless you're going to drop resolution, and nobody buys this class of card to run below 1080p.
We try to make our benchmark settings realistic, not theoretical.
I play my BF3 on Ultra settings and 1080p with the 6950 2GB. Ans this is not "theoretical". So if the framerate its 10fps everybody should know.