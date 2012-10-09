GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

OpenCL: GPGPU Benchmarks (Basemark CL)
Fluid Operations
The performance delta between the GeForce GTX 650 Ti and the GTX 660 is very slim indeed. Stepping up the GTX 660 Ti and the 670 yields a much bigger boost. Indeed, the lower-end model wins out over its bigger sibling in this discipline thanks to a higher clock rate.
Interestingly, the factory-overclocked GeForce GTX 650 Ti shows no such improvement. Only the pricier cards with more shader processors appear to benefit from higher frequencies.
Wave Simulation
Wave simulations also aren't the GeForce GTX 650 Ti’s forte, regardless of clock rate. Actually, the extra frequency does surprisingly little to help performance.
Julia Rendering
Julia fractal rendering allows the Kepler architecture shine a bit, and all three GeForce GTX 650 Ti models are able to squeeze in between the Fermi-based GeForce GTX 580 and 570.
Mandelbulb Rendering
Whereas the Julia fractal test looked pretty bleak for Nvidia, the situation flips when it comes to Mandelbulb rendering. Within the GeForce portfolio, Nvidia’s newest release is not only able to beat the Fermi-based cards, but the factory-overclocked variants also take on the lower-clocked OEM version of the GeForce GTX 660. Meanwhile, AMD can’t come anywhere near the GeForces cards' performance
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.