GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Zotac GeForce GTX 650 Ti AMP! Edition

Zotac's AMP! Edition cards are notorious for their aggressive factory overclocks, and the GeForce GTX 650 Ti in our possession is no exception. It sports a 1033 MHz core frequency, 108 MHz over Nvidia's reference spec, and memory operating at 1550 MHz, which is 200 MHz beyond Nvidia's design. The GDDR5 overclock, in particular, is expected to yield performance improvements in our graphics benchmarks.

This board also boasts 2 GB of memory, which is twice the capacity of Nvidia's stock config.

All of those tweaks make the GeForce GTX 650 Ti AMP! Edition Zotac's flagship model. It commands a $30 premium over the recommended price Nvidia gave us, though you should be able to find Zotac's standard 2 GB model for $170 and a reference-clocked 1 GB card for $155, if the extra memory isn't important to you.

As promised on the previous page, adding an extra gigabyte of memory to the GeForce GTX 650 Ti means populating the back of its PCB with modules. Although Zotac's PCB is the same size as our sample from Nvidia, its layout is slightly different.

Zotac exposes two full-sized HDMI and two dual-link DVI outputs on its AMP! Edition board, enabling four independent displays that you can arrange into one three-screen Surround array with a fourth desktop monitor. Unfortunately, we don't expect any vendor's GeForce GTX 650 Ti to deliver suitable three-screen gaming performance, so any multi-monitor arrangement is going to be for productivity purposes only.

One auxiliary six-pin power connector is found on the top of Zotac's card, similar to the reference model.

Zotac uses an 85 mm axial fan for its cooling solution, which is 10 mm larger than Nvidia's own design. Both boards feature a similarly-sized heat sink, though.