Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 delivers great speed in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim at the title's High detail preset, which includes 8x AF and 8x MSAA. As we've seen before, though, the Radeon HD 7750 achieves a notably better result.

The Ultra detail preset (with 8x MSAA and 16x anisotropic filtering) isn't demanding enough to keep these cards under 60 FPS reliably, so we turn on FXAA, too.

In response, the GeForce GTX 660 delivers smooth performance, with a 55 FPS minimum. Although the Radeon HD 7850 generates a slightly higher average frame rate, its result is practically a tie.