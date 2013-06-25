GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Results: Far Cry 3

For the first time, we see GeForce GTX 660 Ti’s higher CUDA core count trump the 760’s memory bandwidth advantage.

GeForce GTX 760 manages to maintain more than 40 FPS throughout our manual benchmark run, while the 660 Ti never drops under 45 FPS. In comparison, Radeon HD 7950 with Boost, GeForce GTX 660, and Radeon HD 7950 all dip below 40.

We’re back to very small differences in the time it takes to render consecutive frames.