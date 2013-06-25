GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

MSI GTX 760 OC Gaming

MSI’s GTX 760 OC Gaming (N760 TF 2GD5/OC) is equipped with the same TwinFrozr IV cooler introduced with the GTX 770 OC Gaming and Lightning cards. Like Gigabyte's offering, a slim thermal solution makes the GTX 760 OC Gaming a good choice for an SLI setup, leaving about 0.4 inches between the cards. At 11.81 inches, it is about 0.8 inches longer than its competition, though it also weighs a little less at 26.1 ounces. The MSI card is also the slowest of the factory-overclocked cards, running at 1020 MHz.

Technical Specifications And Dimensions GPU-Clock 1020 MHz Boost (according to BIOS) 1085 MHz Attainable Maximum Boost Under Load 1163 MHz Height 125 mm / 4.92 inches Length 300 mm / 11.81 inches Width (Cooler Side) 36 mm / 1.42 inches (<= double-slot) Width (PCB side) 4 mm / 0.16 inches (no backplate, frame only) max. Weight 742 g / 26.2 ounces Fans 2 x 92 mm / 3.62 inches (fan diameter)

A single, extended sink dissipates the GPU’s heat, which is drawn away using two 8 mm and three 6 mm copper pipes. RAM and VRMs receive their own dedicated cooling courtesy of a massive frame that provides sufficient airflow.

One 6- and one 8-pin auxiliary power connector sit atop the PCB, along with two SLI interfaces.

The horizontally-aligned cooling fins push exhaust out of the card's back side into your case and through a half-slot grille cut into the I/O bracket. A DVI port consumes the other half of that slot space.

MSI’s card offers the same connectivity as Nvidia's reference design, namely dual-link DVI-I, dual-link DVI-D, HDMI, and DisplayPort.