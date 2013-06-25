GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

MSI GTX 760 OC Gaming
MSI’s GTX 760 OC Gaming (N760 TF 2GD5/OC) is equipped with the same TwinFrozr IV cooler introduced with the GTX 770 OC Gaming and Lightning cards. Like Gigabyte's offering, a slim thermal solution makes the GTX 760 OC Gaming a good choice for an SLI setup, leaving about 0.4 inches between the cards. At 11.81 inches, it is about 0.8 inches longer than its competition, though it also weighs a little less at 26.1 ounces. The MSI card is also the slowest of the factory-overclocked cards, running at 1020 MHz.
|Technical Specifications And Dimensions
|GPU-Clock
|1020 MHz
|Boost (according to BIOS)
|1085 MHz
|Attainable Maximum Boost Under Load
|1163 MHz
|Height
|125 mm / 4.92 inches
|Length
|300 mm / 11.81 inches
|Width (Cooler Side)
|36 mm / 1.42 inches (<= double-slot)
|Width (PCB side)
|4 mm / 0.16 inches (no backplate, frame only)
|max. Weight
|742 g / 26.2 ounces
|Fans
|2 x 92 mm / 3.62 inches (fan diameter)
A single, extended sink dissipates the GPU’s heat, which is drawn away using two 8 mm and three 6 mm copper pipes. RAM and VRMs receive their own dedicated cooling courtesy of a massive frame that provides sufficient airflow.
One 6- and one 8-pin auxiliary power connector sit atop the PCB, along with two SLI interfaces.
The horizontally-aligned cooling fins push exhaust out of the card's back side into your case and through a half-slot grille cut into the I/O bracket. A DVI port consumes the other half of that slot space.
MSI’s card offers the same connectivity as Nvidia's reference design, namely dual-link DVI-I, dual-link DVI-D, HDMI, and DisplayPort.
Re-read the conclusion in question below. He doesn't say it is faster, he says this card will replace Don's recommendation for best $250 card and displace the 7950 Boost. ie. Don won't be recommending a $300 card that trades blows or barely beats a $250 card. If both were to end up $250, things change.
quote - "A quick reference to Best Graphics Cards For The Money: June 2013 shows that Don is currently recommending the Tahiti-based Radeon HD 7870 for $250. With almost certainty, the GeForce GTX 760 will take that honor next month, displacing the Radeon HD 7950 with Boost at $300 in the process."
test, given it does so well for the other CUDA tests, especially iRay and Blender?
Btw, I don't suppose you could include 580 SLI results for the game tests? ;)
Or do you have just the one 580?
My only gripe with the 760 is the misuse of a model number which allows one to
infer it should be quicker than older cards with 'lesser' names (660, etc.) when
infact it's often slower. I really wish NVIDIA would stop releasing products that
exhibit such enormous performance overlap. Given the evolutionary nature of
GPUs, and the time that has passed since the 600s launched, one might
reasonably expect a 760 to beat the 670 too, but it never does. To me, the
price drop is the only thing it has going for it. The endless meddling with shader
numbers, clocks, bus width, etc., creates an utter muddle of performance
response depending on the game. One really has to judge based on the
individual game rather than any general product description or spec summary.
I just hope Skyrim players with 660s don't upgrade on the assumption newer
model names mean better performance, but I expect some will.
Ian.
Amazing performance at 250$. The 265bit memory interface does wonders for GK104.
Now I am wondering if there will even be a GTX760ti, while there is a large enough gap in the product stack, I have a feeling there is a chance there may not be a "ti" version.
Anyone know more?