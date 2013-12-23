SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Results: Battlefield 3

Although most of us made the switch to Battlefield 4 as soon as the game came out, we still have a lot of unpublished data with Battlefield 3. This story represents the tail end of our BF3 testing. Two GeForce GTX 760s beat a single 780 at every resolution, though even one 760 looks like it could carry these settings.

A closer look at frame rate over time indicates that the GeForce GTX 760 really is adequate for the High preset at 5760x1080. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 780 is slightly better, but the SLI configurations all stumble at one point in the benchmark.

Three GeForce GTX 760s amazingly make somewhat of a high-resolution recovery using DICE's Ultra quality preset, though a pair of GeForce GTX 780s is both faster and cheaper.

That one stumbling point in the benchmark remains however, and a single 760 proves its alacrity by sustaining more than 20 FPS throughout the test. The GeForce GTX 780 is even faster; it's also smoother than any of the SLI-based configurations.

Anyone looking to run in Surround will want the two GeForce GTX 780s, which sustain more than 60 FPS through most of our benchmark.