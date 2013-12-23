SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Results: Tomb Raider And F1 2012

Tomb Raider offers nice-looking visuals, but if you use the right settings, it's barely a challenge for modern high-end graphics cards. Even one GeForce GTX 760 averages 22.9 FPS at 5760x1080, and its minimum didn't fall below 19.4 FPS.

Since we know minimums are important, I should also mention that a trio of 760s kept its nose above 36 FPS, averaging 60.9 FPS at our highest Tomb Raider settings. In fact, every configuration except the single 760 maintains at least 32 to 36 FPS at 5760x1080.

Every arrangement of GeForce cards sustains at least 60 FPS in F1 2012 through our highest settings, but a single GeForce GTX 780 wins overall. Its Its average of 108 FPS only drops to a minimum of 89 FPS. Surround mode, here we come!