SLI Scaling: Can Three GeForce GTX 760s Beat Two 780s?

Back when GeForce GTX 780 sold for $650, slinging a bunch of 760s together looked like a great deal. Now that the 780's down to $500, is there still value in going three-way SLI with GK104, or are you better served by a couple of GK110-based 780 cards?

Results: Tomb Raider And F1 2012

Tomb Raider offers nice-looking visuals, but if you use the right settings, it's barely a challenge for modern high-end graphics cards. Even one GeForce GTX 760 averages 22.9 FPS at 5760x1080, and its minimum didn't fall below 19.4 FPS.

Since we know minimums are important, I should also mention that a trio of 760s kept its nose above 36 FPS, averaging 60.9 FPS at our highest Tomb Raider settings. In fact, every configuration except the single 760 maintains at least 32 to 36 FPS at 5760x1080.

Every arrangement of GeForce cards sustains at least 60 FPS in F1 2012 through our highest settings, but a single GeForce GTX 780 wins overall. Its Its average of 108 FPS only drops to a minimum of 89 FPS. Surround mode, here we come!

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Zac Lloyd-Jones 23 December 2013 05:32
    Very interesting article. Would have been great to have the GTX 770 SLI'd in there for comparison :).
  • rolli59 23 December 2013 05:42
    Agree with the conclusion totally since after the price drop on the GTX780 I stopped recommending dual GTX760 over the GTX780.
  • Amdlova 23 December 2013 05:43
    770 is the 680 with more hz... 760 is a new nvidia product is a 660ti with more muscle. 760 = 670 in power
  • iam2thecrowe 23 December 2013 06:42
    there are some major fps drops in the sli configurations on bf3, wonder why? did that happen on the single monitor solution? and in other games? crap like that is why i switched my sli config out for a better single card.
  • airplanegeek 23 December 2013 07:15
    would've been interesting to see the 2GB cards in SLI also
  • Crashman 23 December 2013 07:16
    12245834 said:
    there are some major fps drops in the sli configurations on bf3, wonder why? did that happen on the single monitor solution? and in other games? crap like that is why i switched my sli config out for a better single card.
    I checked and found 1 stuck frame on the GTX 780 SLI at 1920x1080. It lasted far less than a second and dropped FPS from 200 (capped) to 54.
    12245939 said:
    would've been interesting to see the 2GB cards in SLI also
    Yes, but the problem is that it's hard to find six cards laying around (three of each), and we quit buying 2GB cards for 3-way SLI a couple years back when they started running out of memory at 2560x1600. It got worse in Surround mode.
  • bystander 23 December 2013 08:26
    I noticed in Tomb Raider that 780 SLI was broken, yet 760 SLI worked well. 780 SLI had worse scores than a single 780 using Surround setups, yet the 760 SLI worked with surround setups quite well. I wonder what is up with that.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 23 December 2013 09:20
    12246217 said:
    I noticed in Tomb Raider that 780 SLI was broken, yet 760 SLI worked well. 780 SLI had worse scores than a single 780 using Surround setups, yet the 760 SLI worked with surround setups quite well. I wonder what is up with that.

    weird sh!t sometimes happens with multi-card setups. i have owned both crossfire and sli in the last couple years, and now i'm dead set on single card is the only way to go, only takes one game not to work properly to ruin your day. Multi card for me, is only for when the best card available isn't powerful enough for you, or maybe second best card as the best is often overpriced ridiculously.
  • giovanni86 23 December 2013 11:08
    Waiting for Maxwell. Prices on both sides need to come down. Best for single GPU's was $500 with dual gpu's being double the price, i miss old prices.
  • Au_equus 23 December 2013 12:30
    How about 2x 760 v 780 ti and 3x 780 v 2x 780 ti?
    http://www.ocaholic.ch/modules/smartsection/item.php?page=0&itemid=1172
