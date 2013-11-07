Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results: Crysis 3

There remains a ceiling that these high-end cards can’t bust through at 1920x1080. It appears related to v-sync, though the feature is forced off in both card vendors’ drivers. The more interesting resolution is 2560x1440, and at that setting, GeForce GTX 780 Ti is second only to the dual-GPU solutions. It’s about 5% quicker than the resilient AMD-sampled Radeon R9 290X, and nearly 30% faster than our retail-purchased board, which slows down in a warm lab.

With dips to 20 FPS at 3860x2160, Ultra HD is not a playable resolution for single-GPU configurations.

Several cards spike above 5 ms at 1920x1080 in our frame time latency measurement. As with the average frame rate results, there’s no definitive reason this should be the case; it just looks like something other than graphics processing is bottlenecking performance, simultaneously causing less consistency in the way frames are delivered.