GeForce GTX 880M, 870M, And 860M: Mobile GPUs, Tested

Results: Arma 3
Arma 3’s Standard preset is easy for both generations of high-end mobile GPUs to work through, though users of 3D Vision-capable displays might want to avoid the older GeForce GTX 765M due to its lower performance.
Frame rates fall across the board as we step up to Arma 3's Ultra preset, and the GeForce GTX 870M emerges as the minimum for smooth game play at 1920x1080.
Previously I wouldn't consider getting a gaming laptop due to their short battery life, even when not gaming. But if a laptop with this kind of hardware can manage 5 - 6 hours, I'd consider it...
I hate these kind of naming tricks... Even 860a and 860b or anything that gives out what you will get.
GPUs have been multi-core for ages now. Well beyond desktop cores, even. The GTX880M in particular is a 1,536-core GPU. Similar numbers have been around for a long time.
