GFXBench 3.0: A Fresh Look At Mobile Benchmarking

High-Level Test Results: T-Rex

T-Rex remains a demanding OpenGL ES 2.0 test that utilizes many modern effects, including materials, high-res textures, motion blur, parallax mapping, and complex particle systems. It also uses complex geometry, planar reflections, specular highlights, and soft shadows as part of the render pipeline.



On-Screen

All of our devices are able to run this OpenGL ES 2.0-based benchmark so let’s see how they handle it at their respective native resolutions.

Not surprisingly, Apple's iPhone 5s leads yet again, and its sub-720p resolution even helps it beat out the Tegra Note 7 (an 800p device) by over 20%. The Nexus 5 does well in third place, given its FHD native resolution. It's only 20% slower than the EVGA Tegra Note 7 and 36% slower than the iPhone 5s. That’s pretty impressive considering it's pushing at least twice as many pixels as the other two devices.

Google's Nexus 7 beats out the Oppo N1, which is interesting for two reasons. First, the Oppo N1 is powered by a Snapdragon 600 SoC, while the Nexus 7 uses the older Snapdragon S4 Pro. Yes, they both have the same Adreno 320 GPU core. But the Nexus 7 has a higher native resolution. Also, it operates at a lower clock rate. It seems Oppo is suffering for its Android 4.2-based ColorOS, while native Android 4.4.2 works in the Nexus 7’s favor.



The two Exynos 5 Octa-based devices trade blows in last place. The Note’s Exynos 5 Mali-T628MP6 GPU core suffers for its massive native resolution. Nevertheless, the Samsung tablet still manages to beat out the Meizu MX3. Its PowerVR SGX544MP3 is really beginning to show its age; it was originally used in the iPhone 5, and now in the poorly-selling budget-oriented 5c.



Off-Screen

We have a bit of a reshuffle, but Apple's iPhone 5s is still in the lead, its PowerVR Series 6 GPU a leader in this benchmark.



The Galaxy Note 10.1” 2014 jumps from second-to-last up to second place. Google's Nexus 5 continues its hold on third place. The EVGA falls from second place to fourth, hampered by the increased demand of 1920x1080 (perhaps a result of its 1 GB DDR3-L memory subsystem) . The 2013 Nexus 7 and Oppo N1 battle for second-to-last place with their similar Adreno 320 GPUs at 400 MHz.



Meizu's MX3 stays in last position, since nothing changed. Its PowerVR SGX544MP3 still has has to push the same number of pixels as in the native resolution on-screen test, though again we see evidence of a little overhead in the off-screen benchmark.

