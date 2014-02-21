Trending

GFXBench 3.0: A Fresh Look At Mobile Benchmarking

Over the past few years, Kishonti has become a leading name in mobile GPU benchmarking. The newly-released GFXBench 3.0 is comprised of nearly all new tests, including battery, render quality, and the first serious OpenGL ES 3.0 performance metric.

Low-Level Test Results: ALU

Reminiscent of demoscene “progs” from the '90s, this ALU test measures shader compute performance by rendering a complex scene using a full-screen quad and fragment shader code.

The results are bound to be dramatically different between the native and off-screen tests.

On-Screen

The Apple iPhone 5s wins again, but its sub-720p display is very much a contributing factor. Google's Nexus 7 comes in an extremely close second place, while the EVGA Tegra Note slips in right behind in third. It's actually surprising to see the Tegra Note trailing, since it employs a lower-resolution display. With that said, the top three devices are extremely close to each other.

Google's 2013 Nexus 7 rules the lower portion of the field. Meanwhile, the Adreno 320-equipped Oppo N1 is another 20% slower than the Nexus. Clearly, Oppo’s ColorOS is again not as efficient as pure Android 4.4.2 even when pushing slightly fewer pixels. The two Exynos 5 Octa-based devices, the Meizu MX3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1” 2014 Edition, are again battling for last place.

Off-Screen

The Nexus 5's Snapdragon 800 SoC features Adreno 330 graphics, which demonstrates significantly higher shader performance than the iPhone 5s. 

Oppo's N1 and Google's Nexus 7 sit in third and fourth place (respectively). This is how we'd hope to see them, given similar GPUs operating at similar clock rates.

EVGA's Tegra Note is a disappointment. Then again, of the Tegra 4 SoC's 72 shaders, remember that only 48 are dedicated to pixel shading operations.

Meanwhile, the Exynos 5-based SoCs continue to fall short, regardless of GPU core. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1” 2014 Edition and the Meizu MX3 take second-to-last and last place, respectively. However, the Mali-T628MP6 is almost twice as capable as Imagination's older PowerVR SGX544MP3. The pattern is pretty evident; Samsung’s Exynos 5 Octa is the big loser this cycle.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Cryio 21 February 2014 09:30
    I was just about to write "why not WP", but then I remember WP games run on DirectX.
    Reply
  • panzerknacker 21 February 2014 11:18
    Its cool u guys put so much effort into this but tbh most of the benchmark results seem to be completely random. Phones with faster SoC's performing slower and vice versa. I think there is no point at all benching a phone because 1. The benchmarking software is a POS and unreliable and 2. The phone OS's and apps are all complete POSs and act completely random in all kinda situations. I'd say just buy the phone with a fast SoC that looks the best to u and when it starts acting like a POS (which they all start doing in the end) buy a new one.
    Reply
  • Marcus Wandle 21 February 2014 12:24
    You show those dumb nay sayers, Apple.
    Reply
  • umadbro 21 February 2014 14:15
    What kind of bs is this? Force 720p on all devices and you'll see what happens to your precious 5s. Even my Zl murdered it.
    Reply
  • andreluizbarbieri 21 February 2014 14:17
    Why No mention about MX3 and Note beat iphone 5s?
    Reply
  • jamsbong 21 February 2014 16:58
    The only relevant benchmarks are the first two because they are full-fletch 3D graphics, which is won by the most portable device; The iPhone. The rest of the benchies are just primitive 2D graphics which is irrelevant. Android devices won all those in flying colours.
    Reply
  • rolli59 21 February 2014 17:23
    Well I have a smart phone but that is so I can receive business emails on the go, I have a tablet because it is great for watching movies on the go. Do I want to find out if there are any faster devices to do those things, not really while what I got is sufficient. I leave all the heavy tasks to the computers.
    Reply
  • Durandul 21 February 2014 18:38
    If those are the only two benchmarks relevant to you, then I wonder why you are using a phone and not a 3DS or something. But seriously, most of the other devices have more than a million more pixels then the iPhone, so this benchmark is not so telling. It was mentioned before, but it would be nice to test at a given resolution, although as suppose applications don't give you an option on the phone.
    Reply
  • umadbro 21 February 2014 19:34
    It does give the option to force some specific resolution. Don't know why this "review" didn't do it. That's what I've been trying to say from the start.
    Reply
  • umadbro 21 February 2014 19:41
    It does give the option to force some specific resolution. Don't know why this "review" didn't do it. That's what I've been trying to say from the start.
    Reply