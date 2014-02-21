GFXBench 3.0: A Fresh Look At Mobile Benchmarking

Low-Level Test Results: Fill

A fill rate test, blending multiple layers of compressed textures, is about as generic as a graphics benchmark can get, and this one is no exception.

The benchmark measures fill rate by rendering four layers of compressed textures.

On-Screen

At native resolution, some devices are bound to be more strained than others.



The Nexus 5 wins, and Apple's iPhone 5s finishes 20-percent back. Google's Nexus 7 finishes in third with a score that pretty much ties Apple.

Meanwhile, Oppo's N1 is about 14% slower than the Nexus 7, probably due to it using Android 4.2. After all, the N1's CPU should be faster, and its resolution is definitely higher. Still, Qualcomm's SoCs dominate the top of this chart, proving the company is doing something right.



Meizu's MX3 comes in next five percent behind the N1, as EVGA's Tegra Note 7 falls to the second-to-last position.

Off-Screen

The iPhone 5s and 2013 Nexus 7 swap places in an otherwise competitive run. Everything else holds pretty much steady.