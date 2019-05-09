Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC 6G Review: Mid-Range Turing Goes Premium

Gaming at 2560 x 1440

We also ran the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC 6G through our suite at 2560 x 1440. In some games, quality settings that worked well at 1920 x 1080 were still viable. In others, we needed to dial back the detail.

Again, although Gigabyte’s card does outperform our EVGA sample from the 1660 Ti launch, paying 7% more for the Gaming OC 6G doesn’t affect playability in an appreciable way. If you can forgive its egregious use of power, AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 is definitely better able to handle gaming at 2560 x 1440 for the same amount of money.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

