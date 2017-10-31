Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi Review

Software & Firmware
UEFI
Hovering the mouse over the right side of the Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi main menu opens a high-level frequency and voltage readout for the CPU and memory, thus it is not always consuming screen space.
Using the M.I.T. menu with advanced frequency settings you can see the overall multiplier and resultant frequencies for memory and CPU as well as the current settings (in gray). Advanced CPU core settings grant access to downbin, C-states, and the similar features of the Zen architecture.
Even though it's a lower-end enthusiast chipset, the Gigabyte UEFI on the AB350N-Gaming WiFi doesn't leave anything out from our vantage point. Typically with lower end boards, we see reduced voltage controls, loadlines, and other finer-grained controls left out for simplicity. Gigabyte throws it down by letting the CPU, SOC, and DRAM voltages be adjusted in manual increments, along with the standard Gigabyte loadline settings.
A few features we didn’t cover much on the Gigabyte AX370 Gaming Aura 7 board we reviewed are Smart Fan 5 and RGB Fusion. Smart Fan 5 by default has a very steep fan curve, ramping up linearly as temperatures increase. Because this board uses auto-sensing for fans and pumps, some experimentation is needed to find out how best an AIO will perform with this software. Our Corsair H110i already runs at pretty high RPMs for increased performance, so we can’t tell much difference between the settings.
RGB Fusion presents standard lighting patterns for RGB lights and strips in order to enhance the ambiance of the cube. We prefer the static and pulsing patterns ourselves, as we don’t want to cause seizures in the work place.
Actually the I/O Panel is way better equipped than on the (presumably) much more expensive ROG Strix X370-I Gaming. -Although i'd prefer 3 audio jacks an a toslink port.
The only good thing about is mindful placement of most connectors, except the ATX 8-pin. How are you supposed to hide that cable, pretty much impossible.
Those are the only criticisms I have about it.
Yeah, that TOSLINK port is the only thing I could think would be missing for some people ,but my Tiamat headset would use all of the analog ports. That being said, I wish they made a headset like the Tiamat that would accept a single COAX or TOSLINK audio surround connection.
Yeah I'm really now thinking at some point I want to do a full HTPC build around this board and a Ryzen 5 1600X and a GTX 1070, that would be pretty awesome. Or even just upgrade my current HTPC to this.
I hope this isnt too OT. A toslink or coax connection would require a dac built into your headset. If it had a built-in dac it could just use usb instead of (relatively) rare digital audio ports.