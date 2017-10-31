Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi Review

Software & Firmware

UEFI

Hovering the mouse over the right side of the Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi main menu opens a high-level frequency and voltage readout for the CPU and memory, thus it is not always consuming screen space.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Using the M.I.T. menu with advanced frequency settings you can see the overall multiplier and resultant frequencies for memory and CPU as well as the current settings (in gray). Advanced CPU core settings grant access to downbin, C-states, and the similar features of the Zen architecture.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Even though it's a lower-end enthusiast chipset, the Gigabyte UEFI on the AB350N-Gaming WiFi doesn't leave anything out from our vantage point. Typically with lower end boards, we see reduced voltage controls, loadlines, and other finer-grained controls left out for simplicity. Gigabyte throws it down by letting the CPU, SOC, and DRAM voltages be adjusted in manual increments, along with the standard Gigabyte loadline settings.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

A few features we didn’t cover much on the Gigabyte AX370 Gaming Aura 7 board we reviewed are Smart Fan 5 and RGB Fusion. Smart Fan 5 by default has a very steep fan curve, ramping up linearly as temperatures increase. Because this board uses auto-sensing for fans and pumps, some experimentation is needed to find out how best an AIO will perform with this software. Our Corsair H110i already runs at pretty high RPMs for increased performance, so we can’t tell much difference between the settings.

RGB Fusion presents standard lighting patterns for RGB lights and strips in order to enhance the ambiance of the cube. We prefer the static and pulsing patterns ourselves, as we don’t want to cause seizures in the work place.

