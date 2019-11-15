Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Motherboard Review: Sub-$200 Goodness

How We Test
We’ll be comparing the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite to the Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi since it is similarly priced. We’ve also included the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi and Biostar X570GT8 for additional datasets.
Comparison Products
While we tested this Gigabyte board at a different location than our previous X570 reviews, our review systems are as close as possible to running the same specifications. Though our memory may be different, the speed and primary timings are the same as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS with all threat mitigations applied.
Test System Components
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 413.36
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
|F1 2017
|2017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset
What made me buy this board over other products was the Intel lan, Realtek ALC1200 audio codec and also every review states that the board had good VRMs. Not that I'm a huge overclocker, but I chose good VRMs because of future expand-ability. I might get some better CPU with more cores and then need the extra power on the board.
It has been very easy to build the computer. Everything just worked. Put in DDR4 3200 CL14 ram, chose XMP in bios and it has been running without any hickups!
"Elite was able to push our Ryzen 7 3700X to 4.16 GHz at 1.32V. Anything beyond this point yielded a near-instant stoppage of AIDA64’s stress test "
this cpu is 3.6gh -4.4 gh without overlocking:)
That is 4.4 GHz on ONE or TWO cores. The rest of the cores are running @ ~ 3.6-3.8 GHz.
The overclock in this review is 4.16 GHz on ALL cores.
It takes a hell of allot of power to push all cores to 4.16 GHz, vs. just 1 or 2 cores at 4.4 GHz.
That also takes more voltage, in turn creating more heat.
The benefit in this case for overclocking all cores to 4.16 GHz is, you get one hell of a multi threaded boost for any application that will use more than one or two cores.
Do you mean a higher Tier motherboard, would provide more power, thus providing better mult-thread perfomance? Thus maximizing potential of multicore processores, like 3900x/3950x?
so amd is different(:
but still the best value....