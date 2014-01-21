Google Nexus 5 Review: A Fast, Affordable Phone With LTE For All

Test Setup And Methodology

Test System Specs

We decided that in order to give a fair and reasonable picture of performance variance, we should test with a variety of different devices. From Qualcomm, we included last year’s Nexus 4 with the Snapdragon S4 Pro along with the currently mid-range Snapdragon 600 in the HTC One. The LG G2 was also included as it carries the same high-end Snapdragon 800 chipsets as the Nexus 5. The recently reviewed EVGA Tegra Note 7 brings Nvidia’s Tegra 4 SoC to the table, while Apple's iPhone 5s shows off the latest iPhone’s A7 SoC.

Nexus 4 was added to show that Android 4.4 optimizations can't and won't make that older device run at the same level as these newer chipsets. It's a sanity check, if you will. The reason LG's G2 was added was to illustrate the performance deficiencies of our retail-purchased Nexus 5. As we will demonstrate, when the benchmarks aren't being hampered by the slow CPU core of this specific Nexus, its Adreno 330 can compete and in some cases even beat the best of performers.

Both Nexus devices are running Android 4.4.2 KitKat, while the Tegra Note, LG G2, and HTC are all running Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

Device SoC CPU GPU RAM Display Apple iPhone 5s Apple A7 ARM v8 (dual-core) @ 1.3 GHz PowerVR G6430 (four-cluster) @ 300 MHz 1 GB DDR3 4" IPS @ 1136x640 EVGA Tegra Note 7 Nvidia Tegra 4 T114 ARM Cortex-A15 (quad-core) @ 1.7GHz GeForce ULP 1 GB DDR3 7" IPS @ 1280x800 LG G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.3 GHz Adreno 330 (quad-core) @ 450 MHz 2 GB DDR3L 5.2" IPS @ 1920x1080 Google Nexus 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.3 GHz Adreno 330 (quad-core) @ 450 MHz 2 GB DDR3L 4.95" IPS+ @ 1920x1080 HTC One Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 Krait 300 (quad-core) @ 1.7 GHz Adreno 320 (quad-core) @ 400 MHz 2 GB DDR3 4.7" SuperLCD3 @ 1920x1080 Google Nexus 4 Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro Krait 200 (quad-core) @ 1.5 GHz Adreno 320 (quad-core) @ 400 MHz 2 GB DDR3 4.7" IPS+ @ 1280x768

Benchmark Suite

Our gadget test suite consists of five major sections: CPU, GPU, Web, Display, And Battery.

CPU Benchmarks AnTuTu v4 CF-Bench Pro Primate Labs Geekbench 3 Principled Technologies MobileXPRT 2013 GPU Benchmarks Futuremark 3DMark Rightware Basemark GUI Free Rightware Basemark X Epic Citadel Kishonti GFXBench v2.7.2 Silicon Studios Mobile GPUMark v2.0 Web Benchmarks Rightware Browermark v2.0 JSBench Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0 Impact HTML5 Benchmark Principled Technologies WebXPRT 2013 Display Measurements Brightness (Minimum and Maximum) Calibrated Black Level Calibrated Contrast Ratio Calibrated Gamma Calibrated Color Temperature Color Gamut Volume (sRGB and AdobeRGB) Battery Tests Gaming (Mobile GPUMark - Loop)

Let's begin with CPU testing and see how our Nexus 5 (with its slow-rated CPU core) stacks up in computational performance.