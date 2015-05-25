Hide My Ass! VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: Many things but "Virtual server location" is my favorite feature. For example there are Virtual US servers in Europe and you do not need to connect directly to US which is far far away across the Atlantic.✗ Cons: No VPN server speed checker in mobile/tablet apps, only on Win/Mac.☁ Comments: Lots of servers to choose from, fast and high quality support.