Build It: Half-Height Gaming PCs For The Living Room

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2, Power Usage
Just Cause 2 is another demanding title. Let’s see how these half-height gaming systems perform:
Both systems have no trouble with 720p, but at 1080p, only the Radeon HD 5750 system offers smooth performance.
Let’s finish off the benchmarks by looking at the power usage:
Both systems use identical idle power, but the microATX/ Radeon HD 5750 combo reaches almost 250 W under load, while the mini-ITX/Radeon HD 5570 system uses about 100 W less.
Note that the 144 W ceiling of the smaller system is very close to the rated 160 W maximum of the power supply included with the Wavy case. Even if we could have fit the half-height PowerColor Radeon HD 5750 into this enclosure, it probably would have crashed the system under a heavy graphics load. The Phenom II X3 705e/Radeon HD 5570 is probably one of the most potent combos you’d want to pair with this 160 W power supply.
I've been using this one in my main HTPC for a couple years now at least. Haven't had any problems.
AMD Phenom II X4 705e isn't it x3???
Many small mini-ITX cases do include a small PSU, but what if you want to mod the PSU, or the included one breaks down? Falling back to standard ATX PSU would have to use a bigger mini-ITX case.