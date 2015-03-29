Trending

How We Test Power Supply Units

Transient Tests

In the real world, a PSU is always working with loads that change, depending on whether the CPU or graphics cards are busy. So, a decent PSU review should contain some tests with dynamic or transient loads. We conduct a variety of transient tests:

  • While the PSU is working at a 20 percent load state, a transient load is applied to the PSU for 200ms (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5 A at 5VSB).
  • While working at 50 percent load, the PSU is hit by the same transient load.
  • In the next tests we use again the same starting points, 20 and 50 percent load states, however we increase the load-changing repetition rate from 5 Hz (200ms) to 50 Hz (20ms) and 1 KHz (1ms) and we also apply higher loads at +12V (15A) and the 5V and 3.3V rails (6A). This way we push even harder the PSU.

In all tests, we measure the voltage drops that the sudden load change causes. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits. Finally, we should also note that the latest ATX spec requires a load-changing repetition state of 50 Hz to 10 KHz for transient response testing. The only reason that we decided to keep the "slow" 5 Hz tests is to retain compatibility with our database, however once we have enough data with the higher speed transient tests, we will most likely stop conducting the less stressful 5 Hz tests.

We also conduct three transient tests where we measure the response of the PSU in its simpler turn-on phase. In the first test, we turn off the PSU, dial a full load at 5VSB, and then switch on the PSU. In the second test, while the PSU is in standby, we dial the maximum load that +12V can handle and start the PSU. In the last test, while the PSU is completely switched off (we cut off power or switch off the PSU's on/off switch), we dial the maximum load that +12V can handle, then switch on the PSU and restore power.

The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V and for 5V is 5.5V).

  • JPNpower 29 March 2015 00:41
    Nobody can fault you guys for not being thorough enough! All we can wish for is that you do these tests a bit more often. I'm at a loss how to navigate the PSU field, and a "Best Picks" section for PSU's would be tremendously helpful.
  • Nuckles_56 29 March 2015 00:49
    Really good article, it is now nice and clear how you guys go and test the power supplies, and as JPNpower said, no one can fault you guys for not being thorough enough.
  • ykki 29 March 2015 00:51
    @JPNpower= I also think a best psu for the money article would be nice but the power supplies in the market pretty much stay the same. We may go for months before seeing any change in the list.
  • Kewlx25 29 March 2015 01:21
    Interesting!
  • damric 29 March 2015 01:25
    Looks legit, Aris.

    THW used to be the laughing stock of PSU reviews, but your recent reviews have changed all of that.

    Keep up the good work!
  • damric 29 March 2015 01:28
    I'll make one and submit it through bb-71 to get stickied.
  • ykki 29 March 2015 01:31
    OK. If someone makes a psu list I'd rather see it from you (or the mods). Good luck.
  • damric 29 March 2015 01:40
    It will be a group effort for sure :)
  • iam2thecrowe 29 March 2015 02:04
    It would be nice if all manufacturers could do this testing and publish results when they build the things, or even better for it to be a requirement. Then at least there would be less junk PSU's on the market.
    Reply
  • ykki 29 March 2015 02:45
    Or more fake reviews.

