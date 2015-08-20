How We Test Smartphones And Tablets

Camera Performance And Photo Quality

Photo quality is composed of many facets, including exposure, white balance, sharpness, and noise to name just a few. There are also many variables that affect these qualities, including hardware (lens system, CMOS sensor), software (noise reduction algorithms), and environmental conditions (light level, light color, scene contrast). Clearly, photo quality is a complex topic, making it difficult to measure.

Our current method for evaluating quality involves taking a series of pictures and subjectively comparing them to photos taken with other competing cameras. The pictures are taken in a variety of lighting conditions, capturing scenes our users might encounter or that present a challenge to the cameras. To help ensure that the conditions for each photo are similar, the photos for each camera are taken from the same spot and all at the same time (within a two to three minute window). The stock camera app and default settings are used for all images except where noted in the review.