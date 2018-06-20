HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Keyboard Review: RGB Light Bar Bling

A Quick Look At The HyperX Alloy FPS

Although the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB is the flagship, the HyperX Alloy FPS marked the company's first entry in the keyboard market. The Alloy FPS is comparable to models like the non-RGB Corsair Strafe and Razer Blackwidow line (which includes the BlackWidow X Ultimate and BlackWidow Ultimate). When lined up with its competitors, the FPS’ only standout feature is a branded carrying case.

The Alloy FPS has single-color backlighting and a metal plate. It resists flex and doesn’t creak at all when handled roughly, which indicates good build quality. The HyperX Alloy FPS also sports a USB power passthrough--for charging purposes only, which is slightly disappointing. A complete USB passthrough would be better in every way, and it wouldn’t cost significantly more to implement or manufacture.

The Alloy FPS' greatest weakness is a lack of programmability and customization options. It isn’t possible to reassign keys, turn individual LEDs off, program macros, or do any of the other things that one expects from a ~$100 gaming keyboard. Nearly every competing keyboard offers better features in that regard, though some may struggle to match this model's excellent build quality.

HyperX Alloy FPS Specifications

Switch Cherry MX Red Lighting Single Color Onboard Storage ✗ Media Keys ✗ Game Mode ✓ Key Rollover NKRO Polling Rate 1,000 Hz Interface (2) USB 2.0 Cable 1.8 m (~5.9 ft.), braided and detachable Additional Ports USB 2.0 power passthrough Keycaps Painted ABS, translucent legends Construction Plastic case, metal plate Accessories HyperX carrying case, novelty WASD keycaps Software ✗ Dimensions (W x D x H) 44.5 x 17 x 3.7 cm (17.5 x 6.7 x 1.45 in.) Weight 1 kg (2.2 lb.) Warranty Two-year limited

The HyperX keyboard line has come a long way. Now that we’ve touched on their first model, let’s look at the Alloy Elite RGB.

