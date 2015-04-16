Intel 750 Series 1.2TB NVMe PCIe SSD Review

PCMark 8 Real-World And Advanced Software Performance

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance



Service Times

I often read user comments about flat performance across different products. Of course, SATA limits throughput to 6Gb/s. Even without that ceiling, though, information can only move as fast as the workload allows. NVMe lifts some of the technical restrictions, but we still need workloads about to utilize the performance available.

Only one test on the daily use software performance charts shows a large differentiation between products on the chart: Photoshop Heavy. That test demonstrates a 13.5-second difference between the slowest model and Intel's 750 Series 1.2TB up top.

Throughput - All Tests

The throughput performance measurement accounts for all workload tests from the daily use software list. The 750 Series is excellent in this suite, though not even the benefits of NVMe can unseat Samsung's SM951...at least not without the heavy conditioning you're about to see.

PCMark 8 Advanced Software Performance



Throughput Tests

Heavy preconditioning changes the landscape entirely. Previously, we saw the SM951 ahead of Intel's 750 Series in several tests. The Samsung SM951 rocks under client workloads, while the 750 Series is faster under heavy use. Professional users running demanding workloads take note; Intel's 750 Series is the superior product if you can use it effectively.

Service Times

NVMe reduces latency across the board under heavy loads. This is one of the most significant tests in our review, since it's indicative of a better user experience. The Intel 750 Series 1.2TB delivers performance at nearly half of the latency we measured on Samsung's SP941 512GB.