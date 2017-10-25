Intel Core i5-8400 Review: Six Cores On A Budget

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor

Grand Theft Auto V

The Core i5-8400 averages 17%-higher frame rates compared to Core i5-7600K. That's a solid jump, but it pales in comparison to the 26% lead over Core i5-7400.

AMD isn't quite as competitive in this title, though we still think overclocked Ryzen 5 1600X and 1500X CPUs are good complements to the mid-range graphics cards most enthusiasts will pair with them.

Hitman (2016)

Hitman finds the Core i5-8400 ahead of everything except for Intel's higher-end Core i5-8600K.

We don't need to break out the percentages to illustrate Coffee Lake's improvements (but we will anyway). Core i5-8400 jumps ahead of the -7600K by 40%, and it beats the -7400 by an astounding 54%.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

The -7600K and -7400 feature higher base frequencies than their Coffee Lake-based counterparts, and that's an advantage in games that don't benefit much from Turbo Boost. Shadow of Mordor falls into that category, so the Kaby Lake models take small leads over the newer Core i5-8600K and -8400.



