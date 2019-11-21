Intel Core i5-9600K Review: A Mid-Range Gamer's CPU

Civilization VI Graphics and AI, Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.

The Ryzen processors trail due to their lower per-core performance, which is dependent on instruction-per-clock (IPC) throughput and frequency.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Core i5-9600K carves out a respectable lead in this test, which typically favors physical cores over simultaneous multi-threading.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Although the Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to threading, AMD's Ryzen 5 2600X still falls to the bottom of our chart.

Because we can only include so many CPUs in our current chart template, we're substituting in a Ryzen 7 2700X for the Ryzen 7 2700. The overclocked Ryzen 7 2700X provides roughly the same performance as a tuned 2700, and it's obvious that eight cores and 16 threads pay dividends in games optimized for parallelization.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content