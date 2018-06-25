Intel Core i7-8700 Review: Stock Cooler Falls Flat

VRMark, 3DMark & AotS: Escalation
VRMark & 3DMark
Core i7-8700 fell right where we expected it to in VRMark: slightly below the stock Core i7-8700K.
AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X was a little faster though, as was the Core i5-8400. VRMark tends to reward high IPC throughput and frequency, but it also seems to prefer physical cores over simultaneous multi-threading technology.
Although the Core i7-8700 outstripped its K-series counterpart in the Fire Strike test, its lead isn't significant enough to call a definitive win. The heavily-threaded DX11 and DX12 benchmarks ran for an extended period of time. But frequent breaks in the sequence likely helped Core i7-8700 maintain the same level of performance under Intel's stock cooler and Corsair's Corsair H115i.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Our three-minute Ashes of the Singularity benchmark scales exceedingly well with additional cores, so it was surprising to see Core i7-8700 perform similarly with both thermal solutions.
In what context does it make sense to buy this CPU?
stock cooling is always less than prime.
I wouldn't sweat it, RyanTodd1. Your graphics card will be the gaming bottleneck before the CPU is.
When I got my first computer in 1997, it came with a Pentium II @ 233MHz. There were 266Mhz and 300Mhz models available at the time that I wished I had instead. Looking back 21 years later, I realized that it never made a difference which one I had. I think you'll feel the same way about your i7 8700.
*cough*
https://www.amd.com/system/files/AM4-Wraith-Cooler-Lineup-1920x631.jpg
http://www.relaxedtech.com/reviews/amd/wraith-max-and-wraith-spire-cooler/2
*cough*
you were saying? … yes those are copper plates on those coolers for the 65 and up lineup, yes they do have led and yes thost are actual copper heatpipes on the cooler that comes with the 2700x.
I know a lot of aftermarket coolers that look and perform a hell of a lot worse than what amd puts in the box.
it is only intel that puts half an ounce of third grade aluminium on top of their cpus (because they are too cheap to provide anything worthwhile I suppose …) and expects people to purchase actual cooling after the fact raising the total price of a system significantly.
I don't really agree. The difference between 8700 and 8700k is almost $100 CAD and yet the performance difference at default clocks is very small. So if I am building a machine for someone that will never overclock, save them some money and/or get the 8700 and get a good cooler instead.
The benchmarks paint a pretty nice picture of the 8700. I believe you, Tom's, when you say that the cooler can be overwhelmed, but your benchmarks don't really seem to indicate much of a loss when/if it is happening, especially in gaming.
Honestly though, why don't they differentiate the designation. Intel should have the 8700 at stock 8700K speeds, but just have the K unlocked. It isn't exactly deserving of the 8700 designation if it is clocked 500MHz lower. Just another thing Intel does that irks me.
Hopefully this is the case, although tech has come a lot further since 1997! I wasnt even born then! :)