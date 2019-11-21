Intel Core i7-9700K 9th Gen CPU Review: Eight Cores And No Hyper-Threading

Far Cry 5

There is almost no difference between Intel's flagship Core i9 and the two i7s in our test pool. Upgrading from a Core i7-8700K to the -9700K won't provide much speed-up in most games.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

Core i7-9700K establishes a sizable lead over AMD's fastest processors, but we're not surprised in light of this game's penchant for Intel architectures.

Hitman

Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS performance cap. A subsequent update restored our test to its prior glory.

Intel's Core i7-9700K tops the chart in Hitman thanks to an aggressive 5.1 GHz overclock. Interestingly, the -9700K also lands ahead of Core i9-9900K at its stock settings.

The Core i5-9600K is a real winner in its default configuration, too. And that's before we take overclocking into account.



