Intel Core i9-9900KF Review: Disabled Graphics and No Discount

Rendering, Encoding and Compression
Rendering
An extra 200 MHz of headroom provides slight advantages to the -9900KF during the suite of threaded rendering benchmarks, though the gains are predictably slight.
Encoding and Compression
Our threaded compression and decompression metrics work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation. Core i9-9900KF again benefits from its slightly higher overclocked frequencies, but the extra headroom does little to change the competitive positioning.
Core i9-9900K leverages high frequencies to dominate the HandBrake x265 test, which relies heavily on AVX instructions, and the H.264 test. In our prior testing, we were unable to reach a stable overclock on the standard -9900K without a 4.8 GHz offset. But we do receive a nice bump from the steady all-core 5.0 GHz gained from additional tuning.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content