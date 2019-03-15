Intel Core i9-9900KF Review: Disabled Graphics and No Discount

Intel Core i9-9900KF deals Intel Core i9 9900KF Socket... Laptops Direct £469.97 View Intel Core i9-9900KF... Amazon Prime £524.85 £496.17 View Reduced Price Intel Core i9-9900KF Cache... Amazon £590.53 View Intel Core I9I9-9900KCoffee... Amazon Prime £751.01 View

Rendering, Encoding and Compression

Rendering

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

An extra 200 MHz of headroom provides slight advantages to the -9900KF during the suite of threaded rendering benchmarks, though the gains are predictably slight.

Encoding and Compression

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Our threaded compression and decompression metrics work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation. Core i9-9900KF again benefits from its slightly higher overclocked frequencies, but the extra headroom does little to change the competitive positioning.

Core i9-9900K leverages high frequencies to dominate the HandBrake x265 test, which relies heavily on AVX instructions, and the H.264 test. In our prior testing, we were unable to reach a stable overclock on the standard -9900K without a 4.8 GHz offset. But we do receive a nice bump from the steady all-core 5.0 GHz gained from additional tuning.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content