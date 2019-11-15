The Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition Review: 5.0 GHz on All the Cores, All the Time

Civilization VI

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

The Civilization VI benchmark prizes per-core performance, and that plays extremely well to the overlocked Core i9-9900KS as it takes a big lead over the -9900K. The -9900KS is also impressive at stock settings as it outstrips the Ryzen competition, but it is important to remember that these deltas will shrink with higher resolutions.

Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

The Warhammer 40,000 benchmark responds well to threading, but it's clear that Intel's clock speed advantage has an impact. The Core i9-9900KS again notches a big win after overclocking, but the Core i7-9700K offers a pretty compelling value alternative for mainstream gamers.

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

We see much the same trend with the Far Cry 5 benchmark results. AMD's Ryzen processors aren't as nimble in this benchmark and land at the bottom of the chart.



MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content