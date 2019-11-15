The Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition Review: 5.0 GHz on All the Cores, All the Time

Final Fantasy XV

We run this test with the standard quality preset to sidestep the impact of a bug that causes the game engine to render off-screen objects with the higher-resolution setting.

The Ryzen 3900X is competitive in this title, essentially tying the stock Core -9900K, but the stock -9900KS takes a 2.7 fps lead. That gap widens to 10.9 fps after tuning both processors. Surprisingly, the overclocked Core i7-9700K pulls off an upset and takes the lead over the rest of the contenders.

The out-of-the-box Ryzen 9 3900X offers a better 99th percentile frame time measurement than the stock KS. We also spot the overclocked -9900KS suffering from a few outliers that register as a higher 99.9th-percentile measurement.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. The Ryzen 9 3900X improves AMD's standing in this title as it nearly matches the stock -9900K.

The KS offers a few extra frames over the tuned 3900X, but if you're not overclocking it might not be worth the premium for a relatively small gain. After tuning, Intel's own Core i7-9700K also proves to be a worthy opponent for the -9900KS.



