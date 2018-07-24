Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Far Cry 5, GTA: V & Hitman

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Far Cry 5 placed the Coffee Lake-based Pentiums in front of their predecessors by a significant margin, which is impressive since both generations were launched at similar price points.

The Pentium Gold G5600 and G5400 beat AMD's stock Ryzen 3 processors. However, overclocking the Ryzens propelled them into the lead.

Grand Theft Auto V

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Again, the Coffee Lake-based Pentiums beat their previous-gen equivalents.

This time around, though, AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G didn't need an overclock to establish dominance. Tuning improved its position even more.

Hitman

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Hitman showed Intel's Pentium CPUs landing in a familiar order. Meanwhile, the stock Ryzen 3 2200G tumbled in our rankings. It's a good thing for AMD that overclocking is so effective.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content

Intel Pentium Gold G5600 View Site