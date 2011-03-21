Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Performance Benchmarks: Java And Silverlight

GUIMark: Java 5 Swing

Opera takes the lead in Java testing, with Firefox less than one frame behind. Chrome falls into third, just two frames behind Firefox. IE9 and Safari tie for fourth, both six frames behind Chrome.

Encog Silverlight

Encog is a benchmark for Microsoft's Silverlight framework, which powers an increasing number of popular products like Netflix Instant.

In a test where the lowest score is the best, Chrome comes in .04 points lower than Microsoft's IE9. Opera takes third, Firefox nabs fourth, and Safari places fifth.