Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Performance Benchmarks: Java And Silverlight
GUIMark: Java 5 Swing
Opera takes the lead in Java testing, with Firefox less than one frame behind. Chrome falls into third, just two frames behind Firefox. IE9 and Safari tie for fourth, both six frames behind Chrome.
Encog Silverlight
Encog is a benchmark for Microsoft's Silverlight framework, which powers an increasing number of popular products like Netflix Instant.
In a test where the lowest score is the best, Chrome comes in .04 points lower than Microsoft's IE9. Opera takes third, Firefox nabs fourth, and Safari places fifth.
but there is no mention of any addon/extentions for IE..
i mean there is no comparision on who's got nice addons and startup time "with" addons.. since users tend to use web browsers with addons knowingly or un-knowingly..
it would be better if you include those two comparisions as well.. and who takes advantage of GPU and all..
maybe not!!
and FFS why doesnt that "submit my comment" button not working in IE!! I am using chrome for that ;(