Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Final Results: Placing

Performance Placing

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 6 1 5 5 6 Firefox 1 4 3 7 8 Internet Explorer 10 4 6 3 Opera 6 10 6 2 Safari 1 5 4 9 5

Judging by our performance-oriented testing, Internet Explorer 9 is the clear winner, with a total of 11 first-place finishes and no outright last-place results. Opera is the runner-up, with six first-place finishes and nine second-place finishes. Chrome is in third place with several falters, and unexpected losses to IE9. Safari falls solidly into fourth, while Firefox gets kicked around by everyone in fifth place.

Efficiency Placing

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 3 1 Firefox 1 3 Internet Explorer 3 1 Opera 1 2 1 Safari 1 1 2

Internet Explorer 9 again surprises us by leading the pack in efficiency testing. This honor is marred somewhat, since IE9 also uses the most memory of any browser under a heavy load. Firefox is still an efficient Web browser, using the least amount of RAM under load, and by considerable numbers. Chrome is the clear third-place finisher; the newly released IE9 is able to outperform it in areas where Google's browser traditionally led. Opera and Safari both need some work in the memory management department.

Standards Conformance Placing

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 2 1 1 Firefox 1 1 1 1 Internet Explorer 2 1 1 Opera 2 2 Safari 2 1 1

Opera leads in standards conformance, taking two first- and two second-place finishes. Chrome comes in second, with two firsts, one second, and one third-place finish. IE9 and Safari are a draw, while Firefox was only able to pick up one victory.

Total Placing

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 8 5 6 6 6 Firefox 2 5 7 8 9 Internet Explorer 15 5 6 3 2 Opera 8 12 7 2 3 Safari 3 6 5 11 7

Microsoft's new Internet Explorer easily finishes in first place with the most overall wins, racking up a record-breaking 16 victories. Second place is awarded to the champion of WBGP2, Opera. Third place goes to our WBGP1 champ, Google Chrome. Safari takes fourth place, and the aging Firefox 3.6 comes in last.