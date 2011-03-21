Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Test System Specs And Setup
Test System Specs
WBGP3 marks the first time this series will be hosted on the new Core i5 cross-platform test system. Like every OS on the this test system, Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit resides on its own 500 GB 7200.12 Seagate Barracuda HDD. As usual, the OS is freshly installed and fully updated just prior to testing (03/14/11).
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate(64-bit)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.8 GHz (Quad Core)
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS)
|Memory
|8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
|Storage
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Optical
|Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
|Power Supply
|Corsair TX750W (750 W Max)
|Chassis
|Zalman MS1000-HS2
|CPU Cooler
|Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B
Setup
The table below shows the five Web browsers entered into WBGP3:
|Browser
|Version
|Chrome
|10.0.648.134
|Firefox
|3.6.15
|Internet Explorer
|9
|Opera
|11.01 (build 1190) 51
|Safari
|5.04 (7533.20.27)
This table lists all the extra software installed onto the test system:
|Other Software
|Version
|Adobe Flash
|10.2
|Microsoft Silverlight
|4.0.60129.0
|Oracle Java
|6 Update 24 (build 1.6.0_24-b07)
|AMD Radeon HD 4800 Series
|8.821.0.0
In previous versions of the Web Browser Grand Prix, the Web sites used in our page load time tests were stored locally on the test system's hard drive. This time around, we set up a local LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) Web server to host the saved sites. The table below lists the system specs of the local Web server:
|Operating System
|Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit)
|Processor
|AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz
|Motherboard
|Soyo Dragon Platinum
|Memory
|512 MB DDR
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR
|Storage
|40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB
|Optical
|Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T
|Additional Packages
|Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH
but there is no mention of any addon/extentions for IE..
i mean there is no comparision on who's got nice addons and startup time "with" addons.. since users tend to use web browsers with addons knowingly or un-knowingly..
it would be better if you include those two comparisions as well.. and who takes advantage of GPU and all..
maybe not!!
and FFS why doesnt that "submit my comment" button not working in IE!! I am using chrome for that ;(