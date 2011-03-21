Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Test System Specs And Setup

Test System Specs

WBGP3 marks the first time this series will be hosted on the new Core i5 cross-platform test system. Like every OS on the this test system, Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit resides on its own 500 GB 7200.12 Seagate Barracuda HDD. As usual, the OS is freshly installed and fully updated just prior to testing (03/14/11).

Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate(64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.8 GHz (Quad Core) Motherboard Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS) Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Power Supply Corsair TX750W (750 W Max) Chassis Zalman MS1000-HS2 CPU Cooler Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B

Setup

The table below shows the five Web browsers entered into WBGP3:

Browser Version Chrome 10.0.648.134 Firefox 3.6.15 Internet Explorer 9 Opera 11.01 (build 1190) 51 Safari 5.04 (7533.20.27)

This table lists all the extra software installed onto the test system:

Other Software Version Adobe Flash 10.2 Microsoft Silverlight 4.0.60129.0 Oracle Java 6 Update 24 (build 1.6.0_24-b07) AMD Radeon HD 4800 Series 8.821.0.0

In previous versions of the Web Browser Grand Prix, the Web sites used in our page load time tests were stored locally on the test system's hard drive. This time around, we set up a local LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) Web server to host the saved sites. The table below lists the system specs of the local Web server: