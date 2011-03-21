Trending

Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

By

With highly-anticipated Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 now available, along with recently released Google Chrome 10, superb Opera 11, newly updated Apple Safari 5.04, and rock-steady Mozilla Firefox 3.6, this is going to be quite an interesting race.

Test System Specs And Setup

Test System Specs

WBGP3 marks the first time this series will be hosted on the new Core i5 cross-platform test system. Like every OS on the this test system, Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit resides on its own 500 GB 7200.12 Seagate Barracuda HDD. As usual, the OS is freshly installed and fully updated just prior to testing (03/14/11).

Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate(64-bit)
ProcessorIntel Core i5-750 @ 2.8 GHz (Quad Core)
MotherboardGigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS)
Memory8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
StorageSeagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
OpticalAsus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
Power SupplyCorsair TX750W (750 W Max)
ChassisZalman MS1000-HS2
CPU CoolerScythe Mugen 2 Revision B

Setup

The table below shows the five Web browsers entered into WBGP3:

BrowserVersion
Chrome10.0.648.134
Firefox3.6.15
Internet Explorer9
Opera11.01 (build 1190) 51
Safari5.04 (7533.20.27)

This table lists all the extra software installed onto the test system:

Other SoftwareVersion
Adobe Flash10.2
Microsoft Silverlight4.0.60129.0
Oracle Java6 Update 24 (build 1.6.0_24-b07)
AMD Radeon HD 4800 Series8.821.0.0

In previous versions of the Web Browser Grand Prix, the Web sites used in our page load time tests were stored locally on the test system's hard drive. This time around, we set up a local LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) Web server to host the saved sites. The table below lists the system specs of the local Web server:

Operating SystemUbuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit)
ProcessorAMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz
MotherboardSoyo Dragon Platinum
Memory512 MB DDR
GraphicsAMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR
Storage40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB
OpticalSamsung DVD-ROM SD-616T
Additional PackagesApache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH
