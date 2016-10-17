In Win Classic Series C 900W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: > 40.95 A 5V: 37.0 A (185%) 3.3V: 31.0 A (155%) 5VSB: 4.1 A (136.7%) OPP 1161.16 W (129.02%) OTP No (Or it does not function correctly) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Proper operation NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

In Win says that there are four +12V rails with 25 A max current output each. However, we drew up to 41 A from one of the +12V rails with our FastTech loader and over-current protection still hadn't triggered. OCP on those rails is set higher, it seems, to avoid problems with the high transient loads typical of this heavily used rail.

OCP on the minor rails is set pretty high, as usual, while it's normal at 5VSB. Once OCP is triggered at 5VSB, it takes around eight seconds to recover. In competing PSUs, recovery is almost instantaneous.

The OPP is properly set, since all rails are kept within spec at over 1.16 kW load. Ripple suppression is at normal levels as well.

On the other hand, OTP is either missing or set sky high. We applied a huge thermal load to the PSU, and watched the secondary heat sink hit 160 °C. Over-temperature protection never shut the unit down as it should have. We had to ease off the heat to keep from damaging the C900 permanently.

Finally, even though the hold-up time fell short of 17 ms and didn't satisfy the ATX spec's requirement, at least the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec. This means it provides accurate information, allowing the mainboard to properly reset the system in case of a brown-out or sudden power loss.