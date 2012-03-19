Apple's iPad 3, Part 1: The Complete Retina Display And A5X Review

Better Color And Adobe RGB Performance
Most people will find that the Retina display delivers more spectacular colors, as it renders nearly 66% of the Adobe RGB1998 color gamut—nearly a 35% improvement over the iPad 2. Just by looking at the 2D LUV color map, we can see that the improvement is most noticeable in images containing rich reds and blues. (Updated: Here's a more detailed gamut map including Galaxy Tab 10.1.)
The iPad 3’s Retina display matches the brightness of other spectacular screens, such as the Transfomer Prime's SuperIPS, but is capable of rendering more colors. Apple clearly puts the iPad 3’s image quality on center stage, and the results speak for themselves.
The 2.4 gamma is remarkably close to the ideal 2.2, which means photographers should be pleased that mid-tones appear “just right” (not too pale, not too bright).
|iPad 2
|iPad 3
|Galaxy Tab 10.1
|Transformer Prime (SuperIPS Off)
|Gamut of Adobe RGB 1998
|49.9%
|66%
|62.8%
|40.2%
|Gamma
|2.34
|2.4
|1.82
|1.76
|Max. Brightness (nits)
|379.1
|403.6
|360.4
|409.9
|Color Temperature
|7100 K
|6800 K
|8900 K
|6500 K
|Resolution
|1024x768
|2048x1536
|1280x800
|1280x800
|Pixels per inch
|132
|264
|149
|149
|Contrast Ratio
|758.2
|1009.5
|1122.9
|819.8
When comparing the three iPads, the iPad 2 and iPad 3 are both said to be using PowerVR SGX545 GPUs (core-count is correct) while the table below it comparing SoCs the models are completely different and listed as SGX543.
My thoughts exactly. I don't care that it outputs 3x FPS over Transformer Prime; the latter can actually integrate into my devices' ecosystem and that's what matters. I'm not buying any tablet or phone without inbuilt memory card reader.
After playing around with most hi-end Android devices AND iPhone 4S/iPad 2, I happen to believe this "nonsense". Everything looks so much more hi-res... but that's only Android's fault. When are they going to fix the menu animation lag and make everything more hi-res? ICS kind of did a good job on it, though, and now it actually looks NOTHING like iOS and is beautiful.
Of course, the menu animation lag and low-res icons can't make me shift to Apple, especially now that I run ICS on my netbook (try that, Apple... oh wait, your toy MacOS IS already like a tablet OS, lol) - same way that MacOS's ability to take screenshots of a selected area of the screen can't make me shift from Windows/Ubuntu. It's just not nearly enough to compensate for the important features I'll lose. Sure enough, there're tons of people to whom all of them don't matter and they'll just go with the most hyped thing out there, but I prefer to know what I'm paying for. It's a habit that pays off on the long run.
