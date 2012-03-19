Apple's iPad 3, Part 1: The Complete Retina Display And A5X Review

Better Color And Adobe RGB Performance

Most people will find that the Retina display delivers more spectacular colors, as it renders nearly 66% of the Adobe RGB1998 color gamut—nearly a 35% improvement over the iPad 2. Just by looking at the 2D LUV color map, we can see that the improvement is most noticeable in images containing rich reds and blues. (Updated: Here's a more detailed gamut map including Galaxy Tab 10.1.)

The iPad 3’s Retina display matches the brightness of other spectacular screens, such as the Transfomer Prime's SuperIPS, but is capable of rendering more colors. Apple clearly puts the iPad 3’s image quality on center stage, and the results speak for themselves.

The 2.4 gamma is remarkably close to the ideal 2.2, which means photographers should be pleased that mid-tones appear “just right” (not too pale, not too bright).