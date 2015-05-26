IPVanish VPN Service Review

Five-Star Reader Ratings
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: Speed, software, and server locations.✗ Cons: Their website, and setup guides.☁ Comments: I use IPVanish and have tested other VPN services before deciding it was my favorite.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: The number of fast servers they have in places like the UK and NL.✗ Cons: It's not really their issue, but it seems Apple limits what they can do on iOS.☁ Comments: IPVanish VPN service is fast, has great geolocation, good encryption, and is affordable.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: It is a fast service, I haven't had any issues streaming, and they add servers regularly (I notice that new countries are added to the Windows client pretty much month over month).✗ Cons: I haven't had any issues up until this point (I've been a paying customer for 8 mos).☁ Comments: I chose a 5 star rating for IPVanish based on their overall speed.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: Multiple platform support. No logs. (Except for US servers) Not expensive. So many servers online (Everywhere). Speed is good if server is near. can drop to 30mbit/s if on the other side of the world.✗ Cons: No automatic application shutdown if connection is lost.☁ Comments: Very affordable, great customer support and very easy to setup. Have been a customer for the last year or so.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros:I like the amount of global servers they have, and their speeds. ✗ Cons: The price could be cheaper, but compared to the quality of other cheaply priced VPNs, I'd say it's probably worth the few dollars more.☁ Comments: The quality of service is just wonderful.
