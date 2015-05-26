IPVanish VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: Multiple platform support. No logs. (Except for US servers) Not expensive. So many servers online (Everywhere). Speed is good if server is near. can drop to 30mbit/s if on the other side of the world.✗ Cons: No automatic application shutdown if connection is lost.☁ Comments: Very affordable, great customer support and very easy to setup. Have been a customer for the last year or so.