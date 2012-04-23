Intel Core i7-3770K Review: A Small Step Up For Ivy Bridge

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City
Given the decidedly graphics-bound nature of Crysis 2, I decided to give Batman: Arkham City a shot. As it turns out, the title actually is somewhat sensitive to processor performance at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, so long as anti-aliasing is disabled.
At those resolutions, higher clock rates seem more important than the difference between four or six cores. It just so happens that the first-place Core i7-3960X enjoys the benefit of a 3.9 GHz top Turbo Boost bin, plus a large 15 MB shared L3 cache.
You’ll notice that both AMD chips lag behind at our two most differentiated resolutions. Turn on anti-aliasing or bump up to 2560x1600, though, and the delta narrows substantially. Bottom line: FX and Phenom II both emerge as bottlenecks long before Intel’s Core processors. But it takes a $500 graphics card to uncover the difference most dramatically.
Looking forward to the further information coming out this week on Ivy Bridge, as I was initially planning on buying Ivy Bridge, but now I might turn to Sandy Bridge-E
Temps as expected are high on the IB, but better than early ES which is very good.
Those with their SB or SB-E (K/X) should be feeling good about now ;)
Now, time to read the review. :D
I really wish they would introduce a gaming platform between their stupidly overpriced x79esque server platform and the integrated graphics chips they are pushing mainstream. 50% more transistors should be 30% or so more performance or a much smaller chip, but gamers get nothing out of Ivy Bridge.
They're using their process to get to places they'll need to get to in the future
I have a few things on my mind.
1.) AMD - C'mon and get it together, you need to do better...2.) imagine if Intel made an i7-2660K or something like the i5-2550K they have now.
3.) SB-E is not for gaming (too highly priced...) compared to i7 or i5 Sandy Bridge
4.) Ivy Bridge runs hot.......
5.) IB average 3.7% faster than i7 SB and only 16% over i5 SB = not worth it
6.) AMD - C'mon and get it together, you need to do better...
To me it shows 2 main things. 1) that Ivy didn't improve on Sandy Bridge as much as Intel was hoping it would, and 2) just how far behind AMD actually is...
Yea yea I know most apps won't use 8 cores, but that's only because there was no 8 cores processors in past, not the other way around