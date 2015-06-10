Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

80% Read Random Mixed Workload

If the sequential mixed workload performance could be described as a mess, then we'd need words we can't publish to characterize the random mixed workload results. Everything looked fine up until QD4. There, the Savage ran alongside two mainstream SSDs, but quickly lost momentum and the ability to scale further. At higher queue depths, Kingston's Savage falls well short of every other drive on our chart. The problem with this type of flat line manifests when it comes time to multitask.