Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Neither the hold-up time nor the power-good signal satisfy the ATX spec's requirements. At least the power-good signal is accurate. You should avoid any PSU that reports this signal falsely; it'll apply a lot of stress to your system's components any time power is lost.

Inrush Current

For such a high-capacity PSU, the inrush current is pretty low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the KL-C1500PL's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 10.486A 1.969A 1.984A 0.983A 149.517 87.838% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 44.64°C 0.977 12.199V 5.077V 3.325V 5.090V 170.219 37.96°C 115.77V 2 22.065A 2.961A 2.988A 1.183A 299.648 90.432% 1155 RPM 31.8 dB(A) 38.57°C 0.981 12.180V 5.065V 3.312V 5.074V 331.353 45.60°C 115.56V 3 34.012A 3.461A 3.481A 1.384A 449.611 91.215% 1390 RPM 36.8 dB(A) 39.13°C 0.988 12.161V 5.056V 3.302V 5.057V 492.912 46.44°C 115.46V 4 45.957A 3.963A 4.007A 1.587A 599.661 92.144% 1442 RPM 38.1 dB(A) 39.37°C 0.980 12.152V 5.047V 3.292V 5.040V 650.786 46.90°C 115.36V 5 57.635A 4.964A 5.030A 1.792A 749.841 91.721% 1843 RPM 43.3 dB(A) 39.88°C 0.982 12.134V 5.036V 3.280V 5.023V 817.522 47.70°C 115.15V 6 69.327A 5.971A 6.060A 1.998A 899.916 91.214% 2160 RPM 46.9 dB(A) 40.98°C 0.986 12.118V 5.025V 3.268V 5.006V 986.595 49.18°C 115.02V 7 81.029A 6.981A 7.096A 2.205A 1050.045 90.695% 2310 RPM 49.5 dB(A) 42.16°C 0.990 12.106V 5.014V 3.256V 4.989V 1157.776 50.52°C 114.77V 8 92.650A 7.997A 8.139A 2.415A 1200.222 89.948% 2310 RPM 49.5 dB(A) 43.53°C 0.992 12.108V 5.003V 3.244V 4.971V 1334.353 52.24°C 114.62V 9 104.572A 8.511A 8.657A 2.419A 1349.925 89.407% 2320 RPM 49.5 dB(A) 45.86°C 0.993 12.120V 4.994V 3.235V 4.962V 1509.870 54.67°C 114.47V 10 116.182A 9.028A 9.212A 3.047A 1499.936 88.691% 2320 RPM 49.5 dB(A) 46.02°C 0.994 12.138V 4.985V 3.225V 4.925V 1691.190 55.13°C 114.21V 11 128.320A 9.040A 9.229A 3.051A 1649.822 88.167% 2320 RPM 49.5 dB(A) 47.61°C 0.995 12.158V 4.979V 3.218V 4.916V 1871.253 57.08°C 114.06V CL1 0.735A 14.002A 13.997A 0.000A 125.184 81.838% 2290 RPM 49.4 dB(A) 44.10°C 0.979 12.204V 5.025V 3.276V 5.125V 152.966 47.33°C 115.78V CL2 125.006A 1.000A 0.998A 1.000A 1533.121 88.672% 2320 RPM 49.5 dB(A) 46.73°C 0.995 12.158V 5.021V 3.262V 5.021V 1728.983 53.87°C 114.18V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is tight enough, it's decent at 5V, and fairly mediocre on the 3.3V and 5VSB rails. The 5VSB rail registers the worst performance with close to 4% deviation. Fortunately, load regulation on that rail doesn't matter much so long as the voltage levels stay within spec.

This PSU's efficiency meets the 80 PLUS Platinum requirements with 20% load, and it comes pretty close with 50% and full load, even at the very high ambient temperatures we use during our measurements. Clearly, the platform is resilient to heat; it delivers more than its full power at close to 48°C. You'll simply have to tolerate a super-noisy fan. Enhance tunes its speed profile aggressively to keep air moving through the internals. But for a PSU mostly aimed at miners, this is logical.



