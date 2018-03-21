Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the KL-C1500PL’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

The unit's efficiency looks low compared to EVGA's 1600 P2. However, we'll get a clearer picture once we check the overall efficiency derived from our more detailed cross-load tests.

Competing PSUs in our charts enjoy the benefit of higher efficiency certifications, so we don't exactly have a fair comparison here. Under light loads, the KL-C1500PL beats the 1600 P2. But it lands behind the other power supplies.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the KL-C1500PL's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.171A 0.489A 0.477A 0.195A 19.378 58.837% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.841 12.210V 5.088V 3.338V 5.129V 32.935 115.94V 2 2.419A 0.982A 0.987A 0.391A 39.819 73.010% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.906 12.208V 5.086V 3.334V 5.121V 54.539 115.91V 3 3.598A 1.474A 1.469A 5.111A 59.308 79.177% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.954 12.207V 5.083V 3.332V 5.111V 74.906 115.89V 4 4.842A 1.968A 1.982A 0.784A 79.697 81.720% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.957 12.206V 5.080V 3.329V 5.102V 97.525 115.86V

Under light loads, we observe the low efficiency we'd expect from a PSU with 1.5kW of capacity. It's only with a 80W load that the KL-C1500PL is able to surpass the 80% mark.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.513 67.857% 0.038 5.133V 0.756 115.27V 2 0.250A 1.281 75.709% 0.084 5.127V 1.692 115.27V 3 0.550A 2.813 79.306% 0.168 5.114V 3.547 115.27V 4 1.000A 5.096 81.982% 0.268 5.096V 6.216 115.27V 5 1.500A 7.614 81.520% 0.355 5.076V 9.340 115.26V 6 3.000A 15.032 79.438% 0.494 5.011V 18.923 115.25V

The 5VSB circuit registers high efficiency levels with 115V. However, the efficiency drop is notable with 230V input.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.215V 5.092V 3.341V 5.140V 6.920 0.297 116.0V Standby 0.120 0.006 115.3V

The KL-C1500PL's power consumption in standby is fairly average for this wattage category, and with 230V it stays below 0.2W.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature.The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Passive operation lasts up until around 210W load, with the PSU's fan staying mostly below 30 dB(A) with up to 690W. Afterwards, the fan quickly increases its speed and noise output. With more than 1kW load, the PSU gets a lot noisier (>45 dB[A]).



