Trending

Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 133.988A (107.2%), 12.122V 5V: 40.5A (184.1%), 5.097V 3.3V: 40.1A (160.4%), 3.285V 5VSB: 6.3A (210%), 4.86V
OPP1716.24W (114.4%)
OTP✓ (130°C @ main transformer)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The +12V rail seems to have over-current protection that's set reasonably. On the contrary, OCP on the minor rails is set pretty high. The same goes for the 5VSB rail.

Over-power protection kicks in at around 1715W, and we measure 130°C on the primary transformer as soon as the PSU is switched off. The power-good signal is accurate. Moreover, inrush and surge protection are accounted for.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • ozicom 22 March 2018 13:56
    "The problem we see is that all eight-pin connectors have the same pattern, making it possible to accidentally connect an EPS cable to a PCIe socket and vice versa." Well I had a fully modular PSU in past and you can't connect eight pin of EPS to PCIe because the sockets may look same but they're not. If you look closer on top left two sockets of black and blue eight pins the notches are not same so you can't connect it. But if you tried and connect it it's a problem of course.
    Reply