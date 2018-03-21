Kolink Continuum KL-C1500PL PSU Review: Miner's Delight?

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 133.988A (107.2%), 12.122V 5V: 40.5A (184.1%), 5.097V 3.3V: 40.1A (160.4%), 3.285V 5VSB: 6.3A (210%), 4.86V OPP 1716.24W (114.4%) OTP ✓ (130°C @ main transformer) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The +12V rail seems to have over-current protection that's set reasonably. On the contrary, OCP on the minor rails is set pretty high. The same goes for the 5VSB rail.

Over-power protection kicks in at around 1715W, and we measure 130°C on the primary transformer as soon as the PSU is switched off. The power-good signal is accurate. Moreover, inrush and surge protection are accounted for.



