Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

Results: Access Times And I/O Performance
The Laptop Ultrathin HDD ends up on the slower side when it comes to access time. Its 25.05 ms result isn't something you're going to write home about. Overall, the drive is still acceptable for a 5400 RPM model, though.
Typical database, file server, Web server, and workstation workloads are best handled by SSDs. They're just so far ahead of hard drives that the comparison isn't even close. Nevertheless, we continue running these benchmarks to maintain a sense of I/O throughput. Seagate's Laptop Ultrathin HDD delivers a solidly middle-of-the-road performance in each of these tests.
it only takes about 3 seconds to do (even faster if you are in the process of making the chart and not changing colors in post)
At least it's not got proprietary connectors like the WD 5mm ones do. Think you need to add one of those to the benchmarks though - it's Seagate's biggest competition.
Regular thickness drives are $60-80 and this one is mentioned to be under $100 with no price given for the consumer market. I wouldn't mind paying a small premium for a drive that utilizes 53% of the area of a 9.5mm drive.
More expensive, more slower
Nope, ultrabooks often have 7mm slots or none, and soon I'd expect that to be 5mm.