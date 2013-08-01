Seagate Laptop Ultrathin HDD Review: 500 GB In 5 mm Of Space

Results: Access Times And I/O Performance

The Laptop Ultrathin HDD ends up on the slower side when it comes to access time. Its 25.05 ms result isn't something you're going to write home about. Overall, the drive is still acceptable for a 5400 RPM model, though.

Typical database, file server, Web server, and workstation workloads are best handled by SSDs. They're just so far ahead of hard drives that the comparison isn't even close. Nevertheless, we continue running these benchmarks to maintain a sense of I/O throughput. Seagate's Laptop Ultrathin HDD delivers a solidly middle-of-the-road performance in each of these tests.