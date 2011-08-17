Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Overclocking Asus' F1A75-M Pro

The F1A75-M Pro lacks the integrated GPU overclocking controls available on some competing products. However, more hardcore enthusiasts willing to spend extra on a higher-end motherboard could be expected to add discrete graphics to a platform like this one anyway.

The APU reference clock is easily adjustable, though we weren’t able to push it past the point where VGA output stops working as with competing boards.

A 1.3875 V core setting provided 1.40 V output at full load using Load-Line Calibration to reduce voltage droop.

Primary, secondary, and tertiary timings are all available to optimize memory performance.