Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Overclocking Gigabyte's A75M-UD2H

Unlike its competitors, the A75M-UD2H doesn’t allow tuners to fake a higher multiplier using APUs with locked ratios (currently, that includes all of them). Our CPU is locked above 26x, so 26x was the maximum we could set.

Gigabyte endows its A75M-UD2H with a full set of overclocking controls, including GPU clock rate modifications, on a single menu. The board set our overclocking target 1.40 V core by default.

A DRAM configuration submenu includes primary and most secondary memory timings. Enabling “Manual” configuration disables “Auto” for all settings, but leaves the default as a baseline so that users need not experiment with unfamiliar timings.